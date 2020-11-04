Gov. Brad Little reminds Idahoans to be patient while waiting for election results

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While ballots across the country are being counted, Idaho Gov. Brad Little talked with KMVT Wednesday about Idaho residents remaining patient.

The governor tells KMVT that this is democracy in action and is encouraging Idaho residents to be patient while all the votes are counted across the country.

Little also said that had he, the Idaho Legislature and the Idaho Secretary of State not changed the law (elections officials were allowed to open the envelopes of absentee ballots/early votes, and get them ready to be scanned), officials could still be counting votes, and could be counting them until Friday or Saturday.

“We knew there were going to be a lot more absentee ballots,” Little said. “And we allowed the clerks to get everything ready and they couldn’t even take them out of the envelops in these other states. We did the right thing in Idaho and is often the case, hopefully those other states will learn what we’ve done in Idaho.”

Little also said he talked with other state elected officials Wednesday, and says they’ve all been happy with the results and how things have been working out.

