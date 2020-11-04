Advertisement

Idaho voters OK amendment setting 35 legislative districts

Idaho lawmakers have started the second day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Image of lawmakers Monday, during the first day of the special section.
Idaho lawmakers have started the second day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Image of lawmakers Monday, during the first day of the special section.(KBOI/CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation kept their seats and voters permanently set the number of Idaho’s legislative districts at 35.

Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch has been reelected to Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Paulette Jordan. U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican, has retained his seat for a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Rudy Soto.

And U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also won, gaining a 12th term representing Idaho residents in the eastern-most half of the state.

Simpson defeated Democrat Aaron Swisher for the second time on Tuesday.

