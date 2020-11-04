Jerome Senior Center closes doors due to COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Idaho and now the number of cases are causing more shutdowns.

After being open for several months, the Jerome Senior Center has shut down for the foreseeable future after its site manager, cook, assistant cook and a board member tested positive for the coronavirus. The Twin Falls Senior Center has remained closed throughout the entire pandemic ensuring it would be able to provide meal deliveries. The Jerome Senior Center has been providing congregate meals for several months where seniors around the community could come eat in-person, but the main concern now is providing meal deliveries for Jerome.

“Because of the close proximity Twin Falls said that they’ll make them 30 meals a day, they go and get them," said Shawna Wasko at the Office On Aging. "They do have volunteers still healthy in Jerome, and they’ll be taking those meals over to the home deliver clients.”

Wasko added there were also a few members of the senior center who tested positive and she’s not sure if or when Jerome will reopen the center even once the cooks and site manager are healthy.

Wasko also said there has been virus spread all over the Magic Valley and the Jerome Senior Center is not the only place affected, currently Wendell and Albion senior centers are open for congregate meals where qualified seniors can come in and eat in person. Most are still offering home meal delivery and curbside meals.

Curbside meals are paid for with state funds as long as the governor keeps Idaho under an emergency declaration if it is delivered to someone over the age of 60.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.