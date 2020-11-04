Advertisement

Kimberly students learn what makes a good presidential candidate through classroom election

Each of Mrs. Mueller’s third grade students are running for class president
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Children at Kimberly Elementary School might not be able to vote in the 2020 election, but they’re learning the principles of what it takes to become president.

Each of Mrs. Mueller’s third grade students are running for class president.

“They will do the pledge in the morning, and they will be my go-to person and do extra activities,” explained Rachelle Mueller, third grade teacher.

And the runner-up is the vice-president. Among the rules for voting, you can’t vote for yourself.

Jay Gaxiola, a class presidential candidate told KMVT, “it’s probably going to be pretty tough to win because there are so many people in the class and they are all good people.”

Mrs. Mueller conducts this three-day lesson plan each year.

“We focus on what makes a good president, what qualities a candidate has that you think are important and what issues to you are important," she said.

For class presidential contender Lily Bowers, “only a good president is nice and when you choose, don’t choose your best friend, choose someone who has a good speech.”

Bowers is focusing three major issues.

“Bullying, littering and complaining that our class does.”

Her opponent Jay, also considers bullying part of his platform and hopes his classmates will see his skills in diplomacy.

“I would make a good president because I would stop bullying.”

And no matter who becomes the next executive branch of Mrs. Mueller’s class, these kids all gain a better of understanding of the election process.

Mueller said, “I do feel that we keep it positive and keeps them more informed when they are 18 and can vote.”

