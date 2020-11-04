Long-time historian weighs in on 2020 election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With such an uncertain outlook on who will become the next president of the United States, KMVT is putting you first by speaking with a 40-year historian to get his take and thoughts on what we could expect during this election.

KMVT sat down with Dr. Russ Tremayne, who says, he thinks no matter who wins the presidential election there will be divisiveness and hostility.

“So this is kind of like a watershed election of sorts,” said Tremayne. "Are we going to go back to the Obama model if you will, which I think is blue states and is a more liberal progressive America, or are we going to continue on the Trump path?

The handling of the COVID-19 pandemic may be one of the biggest topics voters will be considering when they cast their vote this election. Tremayne said we can safely say this election in history is going to be about the coronavirus and how the president handles it.

“I got to think there is just too many marks against the president in the minds in the general public about how he has handled the number one issue in our time,” Tremayne said.

He also says polling data shows a Biden favor right now, and Tremayne says he has some confidence and faith in polling data, and historically they have been accurate.

"That is why in 2016 there was this surprise, the polls said this, and they were way off, and how do the pollsters explain that? Well in the end the national poll was not way off, when the smoke cleared and the votes were counted the polls were saying 3 or 4% at the national level. Hilary won the popular vote by 3 or 4%.

It’s unclear if a winner will be declared Tuesday night as some states could take days to count all the ballots.

