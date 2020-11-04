Advertisement

North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 wins election

David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A North Dakota republican who died of COVID-19 last month still won a seat in the state legislature.

He was still on the ballot with three other candidates and garnered nearly 36 percent of the vote.

He was still on the ballot with three other candidates and garnered nearly 36 percent of the vote.

The state Republican Party will now choose who they want to fill the seat.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

