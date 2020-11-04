Simpson, Fulcher retain Idaho House seats

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have retained their seats in Congress.

Simpson will serve a 12th term representing the 2nd Congressional District in eastern Idaho after defeating Democrat Aaron Swisher on Tuesday.

Fulcher will serve a second term representing the 1st Congressional District in western Idaho after defeating Democrat Rudy Soto. Republicans have long dominated red-state Idaho, where Simpson and Fulcher turned aside their challengers.

Simpson has brought millions of federal dollars to the state for the Idaho National Laboratory, one of the nation’s primary nuclear research labs. Fulcher and Simpson have both voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

