Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

We are going to continue to have very pleasant weather today and tomorrow as we are going to have mainly sunny skies and well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. Friday’s weather is also going to be pretty nice as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 60s and low 70s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as a storm system begins to approach our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to be a wet, breezy, and chilly day as this storm system works its way through our area. It is going to be wet on Saturday as there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Most valley locations are going to see primarily rain showers during the day on Saturday, but once the sun sets, some snow will start to mix in with this rain. In the higher elevations, this precipitation is going to start off as a rain and snow mix and is eventually going to switch over to all snow as we head into Saturday night. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be chilly on Saturday as well as highs are only going to be in the mid 40s in most locations, and these high temperatures are about 15 to 25 degrees colder than the high temperatures on Friday are going to be.

Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around in the Magic Valley and a chance of snow showers in the Wood River Valley as this storm system continues to work its way through our area. It is also going to be even colder on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to continue to be breezy on Sunday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Next Monday and Tuesday are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers as we are going to be in between storm systems. It is also going to continue to be cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to continue to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SSW to West 5-10 mph. High: 70

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Mild. Winds: NW to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 65

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 35

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Warm. Winds: South to SE 5-15 mph. High: 73

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Mild. Winds: NE to SSE 5-10 mph. High: 64

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds. A little breezy. Winds: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 35

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy and mild. High: 69 Low: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Mild and a little breezy. High: 60 Low: 33

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and A LOT colder. High: 46 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. A LOT colder and a little breezy. High: 43 Low: 22

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy and colder. High: 38 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A lot colder and a little breezy. High: 32 Low: 14

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and cold. High: 34 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 29 Low: 13

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Cold. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 32

