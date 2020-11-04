Advertisement

State football schedule released

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The quarterfinal round of the state football championships is this week.

We have three days of games starting with the Kimberly Bulldogs on Thursday. Kimberly hosts Snake River at 7 p.m. These teams actually played each other in the season opener in August, a game in which the Bulldogs won, 30-26.

FRIDAY:

Starting at 2 p.m., Oakley travels to take on Butte County in 1A DI action. These teams used to be conference foes, until the Pirates left this past season.

Then at 2:30, Carey will battle Garden Valley on the road. The Panthers hope to keep their undefeated season going and their perfect record in tact. Back in September, the Panthers hosted the Wolverines in a 78-42 shootout.

At 4 p.m., Gooding battles South Fremont on the road at Madison High School. The Senators are coming off a first round bye in the playoffs.

Declo hosts a red-hot Melba team, winners of six straight. They kick off Friday at 6 p.m. The Hornets have not played since October 16, after Wendell forfeited a week later.

Also at 6 p.m., Dietrich plays hosts to North Gem. The Blue Devils are undefeated this season and ready to advance to the 1A DII state semi-final. These teams actually played in week five and Blue Devils only won by ten.

Then at 7 p.m., Lighthouse Christian heads to Notus for a battle with an undefeated Pirates. We’ll see if playing in the toughest conference in 8-man football has prepared the Lions for this conquest.

SATURDAY:

And last, but certainly not least, Raft River, the Snake River district champion, is coming off a first round bye. The Trojans host Kamiah on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

State Football Preview

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eight football teams remain alive this season in south central Idaho and they all play this week.

Sports

Lighthouse Christian athlete named Snake River Conference Player of the Year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Kynlee Thornton is the Player of the Year after a producing a whopping 414 total kills, 183 digs, 49 blocks and 37 service aces.

Sports

Snake River All-Conference Volleyball team

Updated: 23 hours ago
Kynlee Thornton is the Player of the Year after a producing a whopping 414 total kills, 183 digs, 49 blocks and 37 service aces

Sports

Bruins take top soccer honors

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Elisabeth Plouy earned the honors, after leading the team in scoring with 21 goals. She also dished out seven assists.

Latest News

Sports

Great Basin All-Conference Girls Soccer

Updated: 23 hours ago
Twin Falls' Elisabeth Plouy and Katie Kauffman have been named the Great Basin Conference Player and Coach of the Year.

Sports

Boise State moves to No. 21 in AP Top 25 Poll

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:04 AM MST
|
By Brittany Cooper
Second stringer Jack Sears filled in for Hank Bachmeier, throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a TD in the road win Saturday at Air Force.

Sports

Raft River, Wendell athletes win state cross country

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM MST
|
By Brittany Cooper
Raft River wins the team state championship, led by two future Utah State Aggies and Wendell features an individual 2A state champion.

Sports

Local athletes win state cross country titles

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:04 PM MST
Jessica Duran of Wendell and Kaybree Christensen from Raft River are the 2020 cross country state champions, representing the 2A and 1A classifications.

Sports

Kimberly, Castleford fall in volleyball state championship matches

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:16 AM MST
|
By Jack Schemmel
Kimberly, Castleford fall in volleyball state championship matches. The 2020 high school volleyball season wrapped up Saturday

Sports

Kimberly throttles Kellogg in 3A state playoff opening round

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:50 AM MST
|
By Jack Schemmel
Kimberly throttles Kellogg in 3A state playoff opening round. Kimberly will host Snake River next, a team the Bulldogs beat earlier this season.