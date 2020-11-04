State football schedule released

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The quarterfinal round of the state football championships is this week.

We have three days of games starting with the Kimberly Bulldogs on Thursday. Kimberly hosts Snake River at 7 p.m. These teams actually played each other in the season opener in August, a game in which the Bulldogs won, 30-26.

FRIDAY:

Starting at 2 p.m., Oakley travels to take on Butte County in 1A DI action. These teams used to be conference foes, until the Pirates left this past season.

Then at 2:30, Carey will battle Garden Valley on the road. The Panthers hope to keep their undefeated season going and their perfect record in tact. Back in September, the Panthers hosted the Wolverines in a 78-42 shootout.

At 4 p.m., Gooding battles South Fremont on the road at Madison High School. The Senators are coming off a first round bye in the playoffs.

Declo hosts a red-hot Melba team, winners of six straight. They kick off Friday at 6 p.m. The Hornets have not played since October 16, after Wendell forfeited a week later.

Also at 6 p.m., Dietrich plays hosts to North Gem. The Blue Devils are undefeated this season and ready to advance to the 1A DII state semi-final. These teams actually played in week five and Blue Devils only won by ten.

Then at 7 p.m., Lighthouse Christian heads to Notus for a battle with an undefeated Pirates. We’ll see if playing in the toughest conference in 8-man football has prepared the Lions for this conquest.

SATURDAY:

And last, but certainly not least, Raft River, the Snake River district champion, is coming off a first round bye. The Trojans host Kamiah on Saturday at 1 p.m.

