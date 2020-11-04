Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Election Headquarters

Electoral College system gives small states a voice in U.S. presidential elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
A College of Southern Idaho professor explains the Electoral College and how it benefits small states like Idaho when it comes to the national presidential election.

News

8 arrested in Pacific Northwest Election Day protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in both cities said they planned to keep marching for racial justice regardless of the presidential election outcome.

News

Simpson, Fulcher retain Idaho House seats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have retained their seats in Congress.

News

Idaho voters OK amendment setting 35 legislative districts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three members of Idaho’s U.S. congressional delegation kept their seats and voters permanently set the number of Idaho’s legislative districts at 35.

Latest News

Election Headquarters

Election Results: Find Idaho general election results

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Republican President Donal Trump won Idaho in Tuesday’s general election, garnering about two-thirds of the votes over Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

News

Long-time historian weighs in on 2020 election

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With such an uncertain outlook on who will become the next president of the United States, KMVT is putting you first by speaking with a 40-year historian to get his take and thoughts on what we could expect during this election.

State

Idaho official advises voters to ignore threatening robo-calls on Election Day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Idaho Secretary of State is alerting voters to threatening robo calls warning voters to “stay home, stay safe” on Election Day.

News

Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM MST
|
By KEITH RIDLER
Officials: Early Idaho voting compensates for fewer polls

News

UPDATE: Risch wins, both House races on Idaho ballot

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM MST
|
By Rebecca Boone
Jordan, Risch vie for Idaho's U.S. Senate seat

News

Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:11 PM MST
|
By Keith Ridler
Republicans look to maintain both Idaho US House seats