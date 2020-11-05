Cassia County reports unprecedented voter turnout

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Cassia County had a record turnout this Election Year, with more than an 80 percent turnout of the areas 11, 000 registered voters, including a lot of first time voters registering on Election Day

Joseph Larsen, who is the county clerk, said he thinks the high voter turnout had to do a lot with the two candidates running for president, and how polarizing and different they are.

“The number of absentee ballot requests were unprecedented. The number of same-day registered votes was unprecedented,” Larsen said.

However, he said the county had some major concerns leading up to Election Day. They usually have 75 poll workers to work elections, but this year they needed 125 due to COVID-19.

“We needed extra folks because we were doing additional things, like taking temperatures, offering facial coverings to assist with the pandemic. We had to sanitize the voting areas and the writing utensils,” Larsen said.

Some long time poll volunteers also weren’t able to help because of the virus.

“We were very concerned with the number of people on a daily basis that was informing us that they really wanted to help but was unable to,” said Larsen. “So each day prior to Election Day, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, we had an anomaly presented to us that made us have to figure out an alternative plan”.

Larsen said the Cassia County School District stepped up to the plate and helped fill the void at the county’s 16 polling locations, by allowing their employees who have been poll workers before to have a free day to volunteer and help out, and the school district also allowed three students in each polling location to volunteer, who were 17 years of age or older.

“That bridged the gap for us better than anything possible could have,” said Larsen. “We are grateful for the help of our young folks that came and helped us from the school district”.

17-year-old Clara Gerratt, of Burley High School student, who volunteered on Election Day, she said she was amazed by how many people were lined up outside before the polls opened.

Her classmate Rebecca Anderson, who is 18 years old and voted for the first time this year, said she helped register voters on Election Day and surprised by how many young first-time voters there were.

“A lot of the people that came in graduated this last year...It was kinda cool to see these other people that are my age vote,” Anderson said.

Madeline Yearsley, who is 17 years old, said working on Election was a great learning experience for her, and she was surprised by how much work goes into it.

At the end of the day, Larsen said they were able to get all the votes counted by 10:30 pm on Election Day, and they wouldn’t have been able to do it without their young assistants.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do a tenth of what we have been able to do without the assistance of three students at each polling location,” Larsen said.

