Commissioner Reinke reacts to Twin Falls County re-election win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Brent Reinke won the Twin Falls County District 1 commissioner race Tuesday night with 76% of the vote.

KMVT spoke with the commissioner Wednesday afternoon who said he is really grateful and ready to focus on three ongoing and upcoming projects.

The first one is the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he encourages everyone to wear masks, the second is a comprehensive plan for the county, and the last one being a strategic plan for the criminal justice system.

“When you serve in these positions you are the closest to the people,” Reinke said. “When they are upset you know they are upset, when they are happy you know they are happy, and so it is trying to be a problem solver and trying to be a good communicator and trying to respect who we are as Idahoans, and as resident here in Twin Falls County. It really zings me out of the bed in the morning.”

Commissioner Reinke says he was really happy to see the high number of voters who turn out in Tuesday’s election.

