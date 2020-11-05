Advertisement

Grand Teton ends fall goat shoot 2 weeks early, 43 killed

Park officials want to eradicate the goats because they compete with bighorn sheep for habitat and can spread disease
Mountain goats are not native to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.(Source: NPS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials have ended an effort to kill off the park’s nonnative mountain goats for now.

Volunteer hunters killed 43 goats over six weeks before an accumulation of snow made hunter safety a concern and officials ended the hunt a couple weeks sooner than planned.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports park officials want to eradicate the 100 or so goats because they compete with a population of about 100 bighorn sheep for habitat and can spread disease to the native sheep.

Park officials switched to using hunters on the ground after shooting the goats from a helicopter drew criticism last winter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

