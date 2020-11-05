Advertisement

Heyburn citizens recall city mayor

By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Heyburn citizens determined the fate of their mayor Mark Rosa on Tuesday and voted for him to be recalled. KMVT’s Jake Brasil has been following this story closely since it began and has the very latest.

Going all the way back to July a group of Heyburn citizens got together and began the process of the recall for many reasons, one of which they claimed was Mayor Rosa’s creation of a hostile environment with council members and city employees.

“It has been a very long battle,” said Heather Petersen with the Heyburn Citizens Committee. “We are feeling pretty good that we were able to get our message out there and the citizens paid attention and they did show that they care what direction their city is going.”

Tuesday night the majority voted for Rosa to be recalled, with 748 voters voting for it, and 440 voting against.

“We are very grateful for the citizens of Heyburn who did their research who found it necessary to stand up and support their employees who are here to protect the best interest of their city,” Petersen said.

KMVT also caught up with Heyburn city council member Joanne Justesen to find out her initial reaction.

“My first initial feeling was a sense of relief," Justensen said. “I was relived first then excited.”

Justensen worked directly with Rosa and said she is ready to get the city back to work.

“It has been a very difficult 10 moths working with Mayor Rosa,” she said.

At this time Dick Galbraith, the Heyburn City Council president will assume the duties of mayor until the City Council votes in its next meeting. The City Council will vote on whether to keep Galbraith as mayor or nominate another City Council member.

KMVT reached out to Rosa for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of this broadcast.

