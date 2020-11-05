Idaho Justice with ties to Twin Falls named new Chief Justice

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - An Idaho Supreme Court Justice with ties to Twin Falls has been named the new Chief Justice.

The Idaho Supreme Court announced Wednesday that Idaho Supreme Court Justice Roger Burdick will be stepping down as Chief Justice as the end of his term on Dec. 31.

Justice G. Richard Bevan who was born and raised in Twin Falls will take over duties as the Chief Justice beginning Jan. 1.

Burdick will remain on the Court as Vice Chief Justice — a position traditionally held by the most senior justice not serving as the Court’s Chief Justice, according to a statement.

Burdick has been a member of the Supreme Court since his appointment in 2003 and is concluding his second term as Chief Justice, having previously served in the position from August 2011 to July 2014.

Bevan was appointed as the 56th Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter on Sept. 1, 2017. Bevan graduating from Twin Falls High School in 1977. He practiced law in Twin Falls for over sixteen years, serving as the Twin Falls County Prosecutor from 1993 to 1997.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.