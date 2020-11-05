Advertisement

Lincoln County courthouse bond fails

There have been several attempts to pass a bond to either renovate or build a new courthouse that have not passes
If the bond passed, a new courthouse would have been built at a new location, which is different than the bond they tried to pass last year.
If the bond passed, a new courthouse would have been built at a new location, which is different than the bond they tried to pass last year.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Tuesday, Lincoln County voter rejected a $3.8 million bond to build a new courthouse at a new location.

Almost 70% of voters voted against the bond.

If the bond passed, a new courthouse would have been built at a new location, which is different than the bond they tried to pass last year.

Last year’s bond was for the renovation and restoration of the current courthouse. That bond also did not pass.

Now, the Lincoln County Commissioners will meet to discuss what the next steps are for the county.

“Well certainly we have got to get together with the commissioners and make a plan and start discussions,” said Rebecca Wood, who is one of the county commissioners. “I would suggest that we move forward and we get an elevator and handicap bathrooms on our existing building. That would get it open for all of our patrons in the meantime while we make a better plan. Whether we are going to phase in or what we are going to do, but at least that way we the courts would be accessible and we would have the handicap bathrooms."

The county commissioners meet every Monday where they will discuss the next steps.

