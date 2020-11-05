New, continuing unemployment claims climb slightly in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho’s unemployment claims climbed slightly, with 3,919 people filing for new unemployment benefits during the last week of October — about 57 more than the previous week.

The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits also ticked up slightly for the first time since early May, increasing by 1% in the week ending Oct. 31.

More than 8,100 people requested continued unemployment benefits in the last week of October, compared to nearly 72,000 at the start of May.

October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate wasn’t available yet, but September’s adjusted rate for Idaho was 6.1%.

