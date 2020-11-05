Advertisement

Riot declared in Portland during protests

Gov. Kate Brown activated the use of the state National Guard to help local law enforcement manage the unrest,
Police join the national guard during protests following the Nov. 3 presidential election in Portland, Or. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND (AP) — A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, as protesters demanded that every vote in Tuesday’s election be counted. Hundreds were protesting President Donald Trump’s court challenges to stop the vote count in battleground states.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at about 7 p.m. declared a riot after protesters were seen smashing windows at businesses. In the interest of public safety, Gov. Kate Brown activated the use of the state National Guard to help local law enforcement manage the unrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown said previously she would keep state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers under a unified command into Friday in Portland to handle protests amid uncertainty over the winner of the U.S. presidential election.

The Oregon National Guard had been on standby. Brown’s order places law enforcement agencies under the joint command of the Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department, which allows those agencies to use tear gas if necessary to quell unrest. Mayor Ted Wheeler, who is also police commissioner, banned the use of tear gas by Portland police earlier this fall after concerns about an overly aggressive response to the unrest.

