Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, November 5, 2020

We are going to have gorgeous weather again today as we are going to have mainly sunny skies, a little bit of a breeze, and well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. Tomorrow’s weather is also going to be pretty nice as we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild/warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low 70s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as a storm system begins to approach our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to start off dry, but there are going to be some scattered rain showers around during the afternoon and evening as this storm system begins to work its way through our area. As the temperatures plummet behind a cold front Saturday evening/early Saturday night, some snow is going to start to mix in with this rain, and eventually this rain is going to switch over to all snow as we head into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Sunday in the Wood River Valley and there is a chance of snow and rain showers on Sunday in the Magic Valley as another storm system works its way through our area. Now it is too early to determine exactly how much snow we may see from this storm system, but in general, you can expect some light snow accumulations in the Magic Valley and some moderate snow accumulations in the Wood River Valley and the South Hills from Saturday evening through Sunday evening.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot this weekend as highs on Saturday are only going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations, and the highs on Sunday are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy/windy Saturday night and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

We are then going to continue to have unsettled weather conditions next week as some isolated snow and rain showers are possible on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as Sunday’s storm system leaves our area and as another storm system passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be cold next week as highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to continue to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little breezy in locations south of I-84. Warm. Winds: South to ESE 5-20 mph. High: 73

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Mild. Winds: NNW to SE 5-10 mph. High: 66

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Breezy in locations south of I-84. Winds: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Chilly. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 35

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy and warm. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph. High: 71

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mild and a little breezy. Winds: ENE to ESE 5-15 mph. High: 62

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: South 5-20 mph. Low: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 35

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A LOT cooler. High: 54 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 52 Low: 25

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and A LOT colder. High: 39 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Breezy and A LOT colder. High: 34 Low: 14

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy and cold. High: 34 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 31 Low: 13

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Cold and a little breezy. High: 38 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 33 Low: 16

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (VETERANS DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Cold. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 34

