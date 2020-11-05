Advertisement

Twin Falls student uses face gaiters to raise awareness about suicide prevention

Area businesses partnered with the students to
For his senior project, he created these face gaiter's with Servpro and United Way.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Nov. 4, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Stay-at-home orders, loss of employment, illnesses and feelings of isolation and loneliness are all impacting people’s mental health. One senior at Twin Falls High School senior wanted to do something about it.

“Especially during quarantine, it’s been rampant recently with suicide, suicide prevention, a lot of dark thoughts with how quarantine has been,” said Hayden Neff. “A lot of students are isolated away from their friends, extended family sometimes if they want to go on trips, extended break. I felt it was important for students, and not just students, but adults alike to know that there was something there for them.”

According to the CDC, symptoms of anxiety and depression increased considerably in the United States between April and June of this year.

For his high school senior project, Hayden wanted to raise awareness of the suicide prevention hotline, which is available 24/7 by call or text.

“I felt it was important that they knew there was a 24/7 hotline that was available and really helpful and there for them,” he said.

Taking it one step further, he wanted to create face gaiters with the suicide prevention number on it. So, he worked with United Way, Servpro, Chic-fil-a and Clif Bar to create them.

“When we were given that chance, it was a no-brainer for us," said Chris Mulvaney with Servpro. "We wanted to get together with United Way and Twin Falls High School and Hayden to help support that. It really does feel good to be able to do something good for the community and bring a positive education that is much needed.”

Hayden just wants his classmates to have hope, and know there are people out there who care.

“That was the main purpose, just making sure that people knew that there was someone out there for them, and there were things they could do other than jumping or getting to that dark place in their time,” he said.

