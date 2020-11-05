Will a national chain like Texas Roadhouse impact small businesses in Southern Idaho?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After being delayed due to COVID-19, construction for a Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse has restarted. What kind of competition could this create for Southern Idaho businesses?

One local business owner invites competition, like when a new store moved in across the street.

“People will come down, they’re going to come down to The Brass Monkey and they’re going to look across the street and go ‘Ooh what’s that, let’s go over there,' and vice versa, said The Brass Monkey Owner, Kindsey Taylor. “They’re going to come down and go and shop this cool Idaho store that’s original and different and then they’re going to look across the street and go ‘let’s go over there, too.'”

Taylor says she would welcome bigger box competitors to downtown Twin Falls in places where buildings are open.

Officials say the introduction of more chain restaurants shouldn’t hurt local restaurants.

“I am a big believer that competition helps all of our businesses and I think chain restaurants like Texas Roadhouse offer a different experience and feel than our local businesses do," said Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, Connie Stopher. "And so I think people will go to those when they’re looking for that type of experience and will still go to our local restaurants.”

“If you’re looking at the more smaller localized ones that exist in downtown or in other parts of the community, I think a chain restaurant, say like a Texas Roadhouse or something has a different clientele," Director of Economic Development with the City of Twin Falls Nathan Murray said. "They are looking for someone who needs maybe familiarity, they want to capture a traveler or maybe really large parties are looking to do some sort of celebration.”

Taylor has a message for consumers.

“Remember what small business does for your community and when you put dollars into small businesses versus big box, it really does stay in your community and your supporting people that live in your community,” Taylor said.

Since May of 2020, seven stores have opened or will open at the Magic Valley Mall shopping center. These include PlayJoy x Ellis Amusement, Remi Bleu, Remi Bleu Kids, Allstate Insurance, Dulcelandia, El Asadero Mexican Restaurant, and Sweet Shack.

