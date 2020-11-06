Boil advisory for the city of Wendell

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On 11/5/2020 city of Wendell experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi/loss of pressure due to a broken water main.

A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow, by back-pressure, or back-siphonage.

What should I do?

You may continue to use your water for showering, clothes washing, dish washing, cooking, etc.

You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. (Puede seguir utilizando el agua para lavarse las manos usando jabón y agua por lo menos 20 segundos.)

Flush your lines if discoloration occurs.

What is being done?

The problem has been fixed and water testing will be on going.

For more information, please contact City Hall at 536-5161

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

This notice is being sent to you by City of Wendell.

PWS ID #: ID5240028. Date distributed: 11/6/202

