Covid 19 cases continue to surge

Officials prioritize giving results to those most at risk.
Coronavirus surge graphic.
Coronavirus surge graphic.(MGN)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho health officials say more than three times the number of cases were reported in October compared to any other month so far.

South Central Public Health, Central Public Health, Southwest Health and Panhandle Health all say because of the spike, offices are having to prioritize calling and giving results to those that are most at risk. That means that a growing number of people are getting calls about positive or negative results.

Officials are urging anyone that thinks they might have symptoms to quarantine. They say the community must work together to stop the virus.

Anyone awaiting a test result should:

● Stay home and monitor your health – stay away from others in your household whenever possible. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

● Think about the people you have recently been around and in what environments.

● Answer the phone call from the health department if they are able to reach out to you.

● Helpful Resource: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/php/318271-A_FS_KeyStepsWhenWaitingForCOVID-19Results_3.pdf

If you test positive you should:

● Stay home except to get medical care; do not visit public places.

● Take care of yourself – get rest, stay hydrated.

● Stay in touch with your doctor – seek care if you have any emergency warning signs or if you think it’s an emergency.

● Contact those with whom you have had close contact with to let them know they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

● Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.

● Helpful Resource: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/index.html

