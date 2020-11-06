Kimberly edges past Snake River, advances to state semi-final

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly hosted Snake River in the lone state playoff game of the night in Idaho.

The Bulldogs are coming off an explosive 69-12 win over Kellogg, while the Panthers had a first-round bye.

Great fireworks show by Dave Weaver, a treat for all fans...

No score early in the second, Cole Gilbert rolls to his right, trying to get in the endzone, but wrapped up by a slew of Bulldogs, turnover on downs.

Kimberly unsuccessful on their drive, back to the Panthers and Carson Hawker takes it to the house. Panthers strike first, up 7-0.

Moments later, Heath Owens at his 40, finds Gatlin Bair who connects with Brett Bronson on the lateral and the senior is gone, tie ballgame.

Owens takes advantage of a panther turnover and finds room thanks to his line, Bulldogs take a 14-7 lead.

Heath Owens drops back to pass, but it’s intercepted by Treyson Shawver, Kimberly committing three turnovers on the evening.

It wouldn’t translate to points prior to the half, as the Bulldogs take that lead into the break.

Snake River took advantage of a fake punt towards the end of the game and ran it in for a go-ahead touchdown, putting them up 26-22. But with less than a minute to go, Owens found Bair for the 54-yard touchdown.

Kimberly survives a huge scare from Snake River, winning 28-26.

The Bulldogs will advance to the 3A state semi-final and face the winner of Sugar-Salem/Weiser next week.

STATS:

Kimberly’s Gatlin Bair had three catches for 103 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Brett Bronson also produced three catches for 102 yards and a TD. Heath Owens completed 12 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The quarterback also rushed for two touchdowns on seven yards.

Trace Mayo led the defense with 10 tackles.

Snake River rushed for 221 yards, compared to Kimberly’s 72. But the Bulldogs passed for 282 yards, compared to the Panthers' 78.

The Panthers controlled time of possession, 33:48 versus 13:52.

