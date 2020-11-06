Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, November 6, 2020

There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for the northern part of Blaine County from 5pm tomorrow evening through 5pm Sunday evening. 3 to 8+ inches of snow accumulation is expected, and this snow is going to cause there to be difficult driving conditions.

Now for more information about the Winter Storm Watch, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a couple isolated sprinkles around as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be mild/warm again today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers as that storm system continues to get closer to our area. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to start off dry, but there are going to be some scattered rain showers around during the afternoon and evening as this storm system begins to work its way through our area. As the temperatures drop tomorrow night, some snow is going to start to mix in with this rain, and eventually this rain is going to switch over to all snow as we head into early Sunday morning. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around on Sunday in the Wood River Valley and there is a chance of snow and rain showers on Sunday, generally during the morning hours, in the Magic Valley as another storm system works its way through our area.

Now regarding snow accumulations between tomorrow afternoon and Sunday evening, 3 to 8+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills and in the higher elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation greater than 7000 feet); 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation less than 7000 feet, including Carey, Fairfield, Hailey, and Ketchum); a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Magic Valley and the Mini-Cassia region; and 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations near the Idaho/Nevada state line, including Jackpot.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot this weekend as highs on Saturday are only going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations, and the highs on Sunday are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy/windy tomorrow, tomorrow night, and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

Some isolated snow and rain showers are then possible on Monday as we continue to have some lingering moisture around from Sunday’s storm system. Another storm system is then going to work its way through our area on Tuesday and Wednesday giving us a chance to see some more snow and rain showers. We are then finally going to get a break from the precipitation on Thursday. It is also going to continue to be cold next week as highs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around for most of next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a couple isolated sprinkles around. Breezy and warm. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. High: 72

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Mild and a little breezy. Winds: ENE to SE 5-20 mph. High: 62

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: NE 5-20 mph. Low: 36

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A LOT cooler. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph during the morning, then SSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Some snow showers are also possible in the higher elevations. Breezy and cooler. Winds: East to SSE 10-25 mph. High: 54

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain and snow showers likely before 2am, then snow showers likely after 2am. A coating to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Breezy, especially after midnight. Cold. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph before midnight, then WSW 10-25 mph after midnight. Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Rain and snow showers likely before 1am, then snow showers likely after 1am. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: SSW 5-20 mph. Low: 26

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning. New snow accumulation of a coating to 2 inches is possible. Breezy and A LOT colder. High: 37 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around. New snow accumulation of a coating to 3 inches is possible. Breezy and A LOT colder. High: 33 Low: 14

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Cold and a little breezy. High: 35 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. Cold. High: 31 Low: 15

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold and a little breezy. High: 38 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold and a little breezy. High: 33 Low: 16

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (VETERANS DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold and a little breezy. High: 37 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. High: 32 Low: 10

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. High: 32

