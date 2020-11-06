St. Luke’s Doctor stresses importance of Lung Cancer Awareness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, one doctor at St. Luke’s Magic Valley is stressing the importance of lung cancer awareness.

Lung cancer is one of the more common cancer’s that St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees.

It is more common in people who smoke or who have smoked in the past. Some common signs are an increase in coughing, shortness of breath or coughing up blood.

“Lung cancer can be pretty serious, it tends to be pretty serious and grow pretty quickly, and it tends to be pretty resistant to treatment so the sooner we are able to catch it, the better we are able to treat it,” said Jessica Thibault a medical oncologist at St. Luke’s.

She says if you are currently smoking, it would be smart to cut back or try to quit because smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer.

