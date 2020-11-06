Advertisement

St. Luke’s Doctor stresses importance of Lung Cancer Awareness

(WOWT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, one doctor at St. Luke’s Magic Valley is stressing the importance of lung cancer awareness.

Lung cancer is one of the more common cancer’s that St. Luke’s Magic Valley sees.

It is more common in people who smoke or who have smoked in the past. Some common signs are an increase in coughing, shortness of breath or coughing up blood.

“Lung cancer can be pretty serious, it tends to be pretty serious and grow pretty quickly, and it tends to be pretty resistant to treatment so the sooner we are able to catch it, the better we are able to treat it,” said Jessica Thibault a medical oncologist at St. Luke’s.

She says if you are currently smoking, it would be smart to cut back or try to quit because smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls woman arrested after leading police on chase
Twin Falls welcomes new businesses, brings healthy competition
Twin Falls woman and man found safe in Oregon
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Idaho students have until Friday to seek emergency funds

Latest News

Twin Falls Trump supporters still have confidence President will win
Kimberly vs. Snake River
Boil advisory for the city of Wendell
Cassia County reports ‘unprecedented’ voter turnout