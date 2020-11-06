Twin Falls Trump supporters still have confidence President will win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -President Donald Trump is currently trailing his Democratic challenger, former vice president, Joe Biden in Electoral College votes, but since Sunday Twin Falls residents have been showing their support for the 45th President, everything from Trump caravans driving down Blue Lakes Bvd. with Trump flags waving and horns honking to people selling merchandise on the side of the road.

Rudy Martinez came up from Texas to sell Trump merchandise out of the back of his Truck in Twin falls before Election Day. He is selling everything from Trump hats, face mask, and keychains, to Trump flags. He said he has received a mix of cheers and jeers from the public, but he said it has been mostly positive.

“I thought it would be a great idea to come up here and show my support for Trump, and go to places where it is hard to get the flags for the Trump supporters that are looking for it,” Martinez said.

He said he doesn’t plan on leaving Twin Falls until the election is over, and he will be selling day and night to local Trump supporters. He is been setting up along Blue Lakes Blvd. and across the street from Wal Mart parking lot, so far he said his sales have been really good.

In Twin Falls Trump supporters come in all ages and sizes, as some gathered Thursday night at a local Jamba Juice to show support, hoping the 45th president gets re-elected four more years.

“The reason I like him is because he is making people mad and he doesn’t care about it, and he is keeping our gun rights,” said ten-year-old Brayden Thorne, who was also wearing a Trump jacket. His father Glen was with him carrying a Trump Flag.

Right now the President is in a tight race-fueled with talk of voter fraud instigated by President Trump himself when a few days ago he said in a press conference, “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment. We were getting ready to win this election. frankly, we did win this election”.

At the end of the day his some of his supporters feel his re-election bid looks dim right now, but others like Martinez think President Trump will stage a historic comeback.

“There are a lot of votes that haven’t been counted... they are looking into that, and I hope they come up with the right decision,” said Martinez. “Trump will win the election”.

