Declo runs all over Melba, advances to 2A state semifinal

The Hornets had 515 yards rushing in a 50-14 win over the Mustangs
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a 2A state quarterfinal, Melba makes the trip down I-84 to take on Declo in KMVT’s game of the week.

“We’ve had a long layoff, but our kids have been focused," Declo Head Coach Josh Stewart said. "We’ve had good practices and we know we’re up against a good team, but we feel like we’re a good team too and we expect it to be a battle.”

First drive of the game, Henry Clark rolls out and finds Dillon Stosich for a touchdown, 6-0 Mustangs.

But then came the Declo ground game. Next offensive play, Gabe Matthews picks up the low snap, no problems there, Matthews breaks free and takes it to the house. Hornets make it a 6-6 game.

Next Declo possession, Brogan Matthews gets the handoff and breaks out side, Mustangs have no chance of catching him. The Declo running game, carving up the defense,12-6 game.

Melba looks to answer, Henry Clark trying to get a chunk of yards, throws it down the sideline, but Kayden Ramsey makes the diving interception.

Still in the first half, the other Matthews, Derek, gets his share. He finds the open field and scores.

In a 28-12 game before the half, the Hornets defense steps up again, Brogan Matthews tips is up in the air, Kayden Ramsey is in the right place for his second interception of the game.

The Hornets overpower the Mustangs, 50-14. Declo had 515 yards rushing.

The Hornets will play in a state semifinal next week.

