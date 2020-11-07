Gooding Pro Rodeo brings in award nominations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding Pro Rodeo has been nominated by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association for Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year.

Rodeo manager Don gill says this is the first time the Gooding Rodeo is up for the award.

Gooding Rodeo Secretary Sandy Gwatney is up for Secretary of the Year. Dusty Tuckness and Nathan Jestes, who competed at the Gooding Rodeo, are up for Bullfighter of the Year.

Also, the Women’s Pro Rodeo Association nominated Gooding for best Outdoor Rodeo.

Gill says the recognition helps put Gooding on the map.

“This year’s been kind of different because a lot of rodeo’s didn’t happen, but it’s still quite an honor to be nominated,” Gill said. “I mean, we are playing with the big boys now.”

Also, Jerome and Blackfoot are nominated for Small Rodeo of the Year.

The PRCA award ceremony will be December 2nd in Fort Worth, Texas