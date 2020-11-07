How would a recount go in Twin Falls County?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With margins so close in the presidential election in a state like Georgia, KMVT wanted to know how recounts would take place in Idaho.

After the state board or county board canvassers certify the results of an election, a request for a recount has to come within 20 days. There are no restrictions on how close a race needs to be for a recount.

However, if the race in question is within one tenth of a percent (0.1%) the $100 fee for each precinct is waived for the candidate.

If it’s a state race, the Attorney General will order votes to be impounded after the recount request. If it’s a county or city race, that order will come from the county clerk.

Election day in Twin Falls County went smooth, officials say.,

“We have the laws in place that allowed us to start opening the absentees and scanning them so that we weren’t here days after the election scanning the absentee ballots that were mailed in," said Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock

Glascock says the election results in twin falls county will be canvassed by Tuesday of next week.

