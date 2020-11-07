Oakley routs Butte County, sets up showdown with Prairie in semi-final

ARCO, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - In the 1A DI bracket, 4th seed Butte County hosted 5th seed Oakley for a spot in the semifinals next week.

Butte County moving on their first drive, Tyler Wanstrom pitches it to Treyton Miller. He goes down the far sideline for a Pirate first down.

Same drive, Wanstrom looking to pass this time, sends it over the middle, but Austin Cranney is there to pick it off for Oakley, Hornets get the turnover.

Ensuing drive, Oakley takes advantage. Jace Robinson on the roll out finds a wide open Cranney. He got the pick. He also gets the touchdown. Hornets on the board.

On the two point conversion, Robinson keeps it himself. He finishes off a tough run to put Oakley up 8-0.

The Hornets were just getting started. Oakley wins 80-12 to eliminate the Pirates. The Hornets are back in the semifinals.

They will face Prairie next week.

