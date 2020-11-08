Boise State suffers worst home loss since 1996

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No. 21 Boise State hosted No. 9 ranked BYU in an historic game.

Friday marked the first time these programs have played each other when they were both ranked at the same time.

Let’s take you to Albertsons Stadium for all the action.

The band and a limited number of spectators were allowed into the game.

Jack Sears who made his second straight for the Broncos, gets dropped in the backfield by Gabe Summers.

Few minutes later, Cougars on their first possession and Tyler Allgeier takes off not just for the first down, but 86 yards and the touchdown.

BYU the first one to strike, they lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Cade Fennegan replacing Sears who left under concussion protocol and on his first snap, he finds Andrew Van Buren for a two yard gain.

He would extend the drive and eventually the Broncos would get on the board with a Jonah Dalmas field goal.

It’s a 7-3 game.

BYU would answer with a field goal of their own as well in the early second quarter.

Minutes remaining until the half, Zach Wilson looking for Dax Milne and a costly pass interference is called against the Broncos, that puts BYU at the BSU two and Wilson takes it to the house on his second rushing attempt within five yards.

Wilson completed 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards, two touchdowns and another rushing touchdown. It was his fourth 300- yard game this year and seventh of his career.

BYU led 16-3 at the break and they would end up cruising to the 51-17 victory, their first win over Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in six tries.

The Broncos didn’t find the endzone until the fourth quarter when redshirt freshman Cade Fennegan connected with Khalil Shakir for two touchdown passes, one for 52 yards and the other for 46.

“As a play-caller, you immediately know you have your game plan, and that game plan is what everybody is prepared to go out there and execute that week and that is the plan, and the expectation is that everybody knows that plan going into that game for the circumstances that we faced tonight. So, there’s no excuse from that standpoint, we all as coaches and players know that," as stated by head BSU coach Bryan Harsin.

The 34-point win for the Cougars was the largest margin of victory over the Broncos. It was Boise State’s worst loss since a 48-13 loss to Georgia in 2005. It was the worst home loss since a 63-19 loss to Idaho in 1996.

“Going into the game we knew BYU was a great team and Zach Wilson was a great quarterback, and they came out and executed and we didn’t. At the end of the day you need to be able to execute and be consistent in these kind of games. Credit to BYU for being able to do that. They came out and played their butts off and it showed, and we didn’t," explained BSU senior linebacker Riley Whimpey.

