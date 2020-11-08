Advertisement

Gooding loses nail-biter to South Fremont

Senators end season with 8-2 record
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding Senators are coming off a first round bye in the 3A state playoffs after winning their conference.

They took on South Fremont Friday afternoon. The teams played at Madison High School in Rexburg where socially distancing is easy to do.

First quarter, no score Cougars on the move. Kaimen Peebles on the quarterback run, cuts inside to find some space. He picks up a big gain for South Fremont, setting them up inside the 15 yard line.

Same drive, Peebles using his feet again. He takes on a handful of Senators and gets it down to the one yard line.

Second and goal from the 9, Peebles swings it out to Jackson Coverley. He loses the ball just before crossing the goal line. The ball rolls out of the back of the endzone. That would be a touchback. Gooding gets the ball.

Senators then march down the field and Kurtis Adkinson punches it in for the Gooding touchdown.

Cougars get the last laugh. They beat Gooding 26-20 to advance to the 3A semi-final.

The Senators finish the year at 8-2.

