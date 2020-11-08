Kayden Ramsey earns play of the week honors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Declo Hornets ran all over melba in a win Friday night, but it was a defensive play that takes the KMVT play of the week.

In the first half, Melba quarterback Henry Clark throws the deep ball, Declo’s Kayden Ramsey stretches out, high points the football, and gets the interception.

Ramsey also had another interception in Declo’s 50-14 route of Melba.

