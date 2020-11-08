Advertisement

Kayden Ramsey earns play of the week honors

The Declo junior’s interception takes the top spot
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Declo Hornets ran all over melba in a win Friday night, but it was a defensive play that takes the KMVT play of the week.

In the first half, Melba quarterback Henry Clark throws the deep ball, Declo’s Kayden Ramsey stretches out, high points the football, and gets the interception.

Ramsey also had another interception in Declo’s 50-14 route of Melba.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
Covid 19 cases continue to surge
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
Group accused of wrecking Turkish restaurant in California while making pro-Armenian remarks
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD

Latest News

Raft River dominates Kamiah and moves onto semifinals
Kayden Ramsey earns play of the week honors
Raft River dominates Kamiah and moves onto semifinals
Boise State suffers worst home loss since 1996