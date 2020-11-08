Raft River dominates Kamiah and moves onto semifinals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Raft River Trojans won the tough Snake River Conference this year and earned a bye in the 1A Division 1 state tournament.

Saturday, the Trojans got back to the gridiron.

On a windy Saturday afternoon, the 7-1 Raft River Trojans played host to the Kamiah Kubs in a state quarterfinal matchup.

First Trojan drive, quarterback Bodee Spencer rolls out. His receiver Seth Tracy has a step on his defender and Spencer finds him for an easy touchdown.

Kamiah looks to get back in it, but that’s Thaine Loughmiller with the interception. The linebacker is thinking six, and no Kub is going to catch him. Raft River scores the first 30 points of the game.

Still in the first half, Spencer back to pass again, drops a dime into Jed Boden’s hands and Boden does the rest. Another touchdown for the Trojans.

The Snake River Conference champs run away with it, winning 76-14 and advancing to the state semifinal.

Raft River will play conference foe Lighthouse Christian next week.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.