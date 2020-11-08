Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – EVENING UPDATE

Saturday, November 7, 2020

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the northern part of Blaine County until 5pm tomorrow evening. 3 to 8+ inches of snow accumulation is expected, and this snow is going to cause there to be difficult driving conditions.

There are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around before 1am tonight, and then there are going to be scattered snow showers around after 1am tonight as a cold front works its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around in the Wood River Valley, and decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around in the Magic Valley.

Now regarding snow accumulations between 8pm tonight and 8pm tomorrow night, 3 to 8+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills and in the higher elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation greater than 7000 feet); 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations in the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation less than 7000 feet, including Carey, Fairfield, Hailey, and Ketchum); a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Magic Valley and the Mini-Cassia region; and 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations near the Idaho/Nevada state line, including Jackpot.

The wind is also going to pick up as we go through the night tonight and it is going to be breezy after midnight tonight and for most of the day tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cold tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow night is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers, and Monday is going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the morning hours, as we continue to have some lingering moisture around from the cold front and storm system that is going to be passing through our area tonight. Another storm system is then going to work its way through our area on Tuesday and Wednesday giving us a chance to see some more snow and rain showers. We are then finally going to get a break from the precipitation on Thursday. It is also going to continue to be cold next week as highs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

A strong storm system with a lot of moisture is then going to impact our area next Friday and Saturday. The exact timing of this storm system is still up in the air, but there are definitely going to be rain and snow showers around at some point over these two days, and significant snow accumulations are going to be possible in the mountains. It is also going to be breezy and chilly on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Scattered rain and snow showers around before 1am, then scattered snow showers around after 1am. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Breezy, especially after midnight. Cold. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Rain and snow showers likely before 1am, then snow showers likely after 1am. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph. Low: 24

TOMORROW (SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around. New snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible. Breezy and a lot colder. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. New snow accumulation of a coating to 2 inches is possible. Breezy and A LOT colder. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph. High: 33

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 15

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around, generally during the morning. Breezy and cold. Winds: West 10-20 mph. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around, mainly during the morning. Cold. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 31

MONDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 15

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy and cold. High: 39 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy and cold. High: 34 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (VETERANS DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy and cold. High: 37 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 33 Low: 9

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. High: 39 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. High: 32 Low: 17

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy and chilly. High: 42 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 34 Low: 22

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy and chilly. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Breezy and cold. High: 36

