Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls City Council have drafted an ordinance which would require face masks for anyone over the age of 5. This city ordinance will be voted on at the next city council meeting on Monday, November 9.

In a 5 to 2 vote on the November 3rd city council meeting, Twin Falls City Council voted to consider implementing a mask mandate.

Now, that ordinance has been drafted and will be voted on this upcoming Monday.

The ordinance says every person while in indoor or outdoor public places must have a face mask or covering covering their nose and mouth.

Children under the age of 5 are exempt, and so are people who may have a medical condition.

The fine for not wearing one would be 50 dollars.

While public comment was not allowed at the last meeting, two residents shared their thoughts with KMVT.

“We have seven different council members there that could have been speaking about do we have the right to do this, and instead of speaking about do we have the right to do this, they are simply saying should we do this,” said Shane Klaas, a resident of Twin Falls.

“Mask mandates make about as much sense as putting a urination designation section in a swimming pool,” said

One resident wrote an email which he sent to every city council member and the mayor about why he disagrees with the idea.

“Well I’m very much opposed to it, one of the things I like about being an Idahoan, historically at least, is we have a little more breathing room, both figuratively and literally in this case, and that is something we enjoy here and I think a lot of us want to maintain and just live our lives without much interference,” said Lance Wells.

City Council members who voted yes want to help the hospitals who are feeling the affects of COVID-19, and the rising number of cases.

They also want to help keep Idaho moving ahead and not reverse backwards.

Some fear a return to stage 2.

The ordinance will be voted on at the upcoming city council meeting on November 9th. Public comment will be allowed.

“Get in contact with your leadership whether it is at the local leadership in this case, or the state level, it’s not that hard or time consuming to get online and send an email to the people who actually make these decisions,” said Wells.

If the ordinance passes, it will be in effect for 60 days.

Jerome City Council will be meeting on Tuesday November 10th at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the possibility of a mask mandate in the city of Jerome.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.