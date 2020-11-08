Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Following Joe Biden winning the presidential election, KMVT talked with both a Republican and Democrat to get their reactions.

Heather Muth, the Chairwoman of the Twin Falls County Democrats called it a historic, and long event.

“At first we were a little nervous, we did have a feeling it was going to be close.” Muth explains, “And as we started to see the numbers coming in, we were getting a little more excited and then the past couple of days the excitement kept building. And then when everybody heard the news today, my phone blew up and there’s lots of celebrating, and we’re going to be celebrating Saturday evening as well with our virtual watch party, watch Biden’s acceptance speech.”

Meanwhile Twin Falls Republican County Commissioner Brent Reinke says not to get too hopeful, as President Trump plans to fight the results.

“The concern, just from a personal standpoint, I can’t speak for Twin Falls County, but I can speak as a Republican in the state of Idaho that every vote counts.” Reinke says, “And the thing that I would be concerned about is making sure the integrity of the voting process is what voters want to see and I would just caution everyone to be patient. We don’t know what the next step is as far as the courts are concerned and what the president and his attorneys are looking to do. But lets wait and see, take some time for this to work out. But what’s important is to make sure every vote counts, and we all did our part I believe here in Idaho by casting our vote and making our voice heard.”

