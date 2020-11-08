Advertisement

Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the support.
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the support.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Following Joe Biden winning the presidential election, KMVT talked with both a Republican and Democrat to get their reactions.

Heather Muth, the Chairwoman of the Twin Falls County Democrats called it a historic, and long event.

“At first we were a little nervous, we did have a feeling it was going to be close.” Muth explains, “And as we started to see the numbers coming in, we were getting a little more excited and then the past couple of days the excitement kept building. And then when everybody heard the news today, my phone blew up and there’s lots of celebrating, and we’re going to be celebrating Saturday evening as well with our virtual watch party, watch Biden’s acceptance speech.”

Meanwhile Twin Falls Republican County Commissioner Brent Reinke says not to get too hopeful, as President Trump plans to fight the results.

“The concern, just from a personal standpoint, I can’t speak for Twin Falls County, but I can speak as a Republican in the state of Idaho that every vote counts.” Reinke says, “And the thing that I would be concerned about is making sure the integrity of the voting process is what voters want to see and I would just caution everyone to be patient. We don’t know what the next step is as far as the courts are concerned and what the president and his attorneys are looking to do. But lets wait and see, take some time for this to work out. But what’s important is to make sure every vote counts, and we all did our part I believe here in Idaho by casting our vote and making our voice heard.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid 19 cases continue to surge
Twin Falls welcomes new businesses, brings healthy competition
Twin Falls woman and man found safe in Oregon
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Idaho students have until Friday to seek emergency funds

Latest News

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Record breaking 1,403 new, probable cases reported Saturday
Doctor stresses the importance of lung cancer awareness
How would a recount go in Twin Falls County?
Gooding Pro Rodeo brings in award nominations