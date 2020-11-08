Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Idaho State Police Troopers arrested a Meridian woman Saturday evening after a brief incident on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse.

The incident occurred at 6:00 p.m. as more than 100 people from two separate groups gathered on the Statehouse steps.

As Troopers worked to keep the groups separated, a Trooper witnessed a woman reach out and attempt to grab another woman, causing both to fall down approximately three stairs. The Trooper was close enough to quickly try to stop the incident, causing him to also fall.

Deisha R. Payne, 19,of Meridian was charged with assault. Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident. No one involved appeared injured. Payne was booked into the Ada County Jail.

A short time later, those assembled began to voluntarily disperse.

Idaho State Troopers remain at the Statehouse to continue to ensure those wishing to exercise their rights to free speech and assembly can do so peacefully.

