Academic All-Star — Abbie Mathes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Abbie Mathes from Twin Falls High School.

Abbie maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 5 the English AP English exam, and is enrolled in and/or completed numerous honors, dual credit and AP courses.

She is a peer leader for Sources of Strength and does community service for the School of Finance.

Abbie is involved in theatre, soccer, and even the swim team. Other extracurriculars include Business Professionals of America and the school newspaper as an editor.

Her favorite subject is English, and she plans to major in Elementary Education at Boise State University.

Congratulations Abbie Mathes, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

