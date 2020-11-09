CSI psychology professor discusses opportunities for students in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One area of learning at the College of Southern Idaho preparing students for a life-long career is the psychology program, and that is the topic of this weeks From Learning to Leading.

Offering an associate of arts in psychology, the program has broad coverage of this diverse field.

KMVT caught up with Dr. Randy Simonson, who said psychology is the study of thinking, emotion and behavior. Furthermore, Simonson mentions his love for what he does and how his program at CSI has been the first stop for students going to get their doctorate degrees from Ivy League schools.

“I wish everybody would know the quality of the education that my colleagues provide," Simonson said. “So I would love to invite anyone to come take coursework. We have got a great program for those 60 and older. I just think that it is everybody’s best interest to see what is at their fingertips right here in the valley.”

The psychology associate of arts degree meets the general education requirements at all Idaho public universities. Therefore it can be a step for students looking to eventually transfer to a four-year college.

