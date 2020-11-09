Doctor explains when to use ER during COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As Idaho and the nation have seen record setting cases of COVID-19, hospitals have been feeling the strain as coronavirus hospitalizations have also been rising.

However, throughout the pandemic emergency rooms have remained open to care for those in-need. St. Luke’s Health System wants the public to know if they are experiencing an emergency it is still important to know they should still come to the ER. One of the most important things to remember is most cases of COVID-19 are reasons to go to the ER.

“The people who wonder if perhaps they have COVID and want to be tested, that’s the group we would really like to have work with their primary care physicians, work with an online scheduling device,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, the system medical director at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. “Somehow divert those patients from going to the emergency departments as a default. We think there are better places for those people to get the medical attention that they need and leave the emergency department to people who are truly having a crisis.”

Bramwell said the emergency departments are ready to take care of community members in-need and they are a safe place due to the safety procedures they follow.

