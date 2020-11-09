Advertisement

Doctor explains when to use ER during COVID-19

“Leave the emergency department to people who are truly having a crisis.”
Doctor stresses that the ER should be used for those truly having a crisis
Doctor stresses that the ER should be used for those truly having a crisis(WAGM)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As Idaho and the nation have seen record setting cases of COVID-19, hospitals have been feeling the strain as coronavirus hospitalizations have also been rising.

However, throughout the pandemic emergency rooms have remained open to care for those in-need. St. Luke’s Health System wants the public to know if they are experiencing an emergency it is still important to know they should still come to the ER. One of the most important things to remember is most cases of COVID-19 are reasons to go to the ER.

“The people who wonder if perhaps they have COVID and want to be tested, that’s the group we would really like to have work with their primary care physicians, work with an online scheduling device,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, the system medical director at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. “Somehow divert those patients from going to the emergency departments as a default. We think there are better places for those people to get the medical attention that they need and leave the emergency department to people who are truly having a crisis.”

Bramwell said the emergency departments are ready to take care of community members in-need and they are a safe place due to the safety procedures they follow.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the...
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Coronavirus surge graphic.
COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress; US hits 10 million confirmed cases
Potential breakthrough for COVID vaccine
A second one month long partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic becomes effective in...
Europe hunkers down but also notes wins against virus surge