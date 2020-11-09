Advertisement

Groups fight to keep gray wolf protections for most of US

FILE - This June 29, 2017, file remote camera image provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a...
FILE - This June 29, 2017, file remote camera image provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and two of the three pups born in 2017 in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. Wildlife advocates and environmental groups are challenging the removal of federal protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)(Uncredited | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates and environmental groups are challenging the removal of federal protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S.

Two coalitions of groups have filed notice that they plan to sue the U.S. Interior Department in federal court unless protections are restored.

The Trump administration last week ended longstanding federal safeguards for gray wolves in the Lower 48 states.

That put states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators and opens the door to more hunting.

Gray wolves have recovered from near extinction in parts of the country but remain absent from much of their historical range.

Colorado wildlife officials plan to reintroduce wolves in coming years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the...
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Rudy Martinez is selling Trump merchandise in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Trump supporters still have confidence President will win
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of...
Idaho governor pleads for mask-wearing to protect veterans
Idaho has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.
Idaho keeps breaking new coronavirus case records
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward