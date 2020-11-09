Advertisement

Idaho governor pleads for mask-wearing to protect veterans

The plea for mask-wearing comes two days before the nation honors its veterans with Veterans Day
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect veterans.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect veterans.

The Republican governor in an opinion piece released Monday says many veterans are at greater risk of serious health complications if they get the virus.

The plea for mask-wearing comes two days before the nation honors its veterans with Veterans Day, and as a veterans home in Boise is in the midst of a virus outbreak that has killed six veterans.

Johns Hopkins University reports that Idaho through Sunday had more than 72,000 infections and nearly 700 deaths.

The virus has surged in recent weeks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the...
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Idaho has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.
Idaho keeps breaking new coronavirus case records
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins
The U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases; Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90%...
The U.S. surpassed 10 million coronavirus cases; Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective