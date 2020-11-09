Idaho governor pleads for mask-wearing to protect veterans

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect veterans.

The Republican governor in an opinion piece released Monday says many veterans are at greater risk of serious health complications if they get the virus.

The plea for mask-wearing comes two days before the nation honors its veterans with Veterans Day, and as a veterans home in Boise is in the midst of a virus outbreak that has killed six veterans.

Johns Hopkins University reports that Idaho through Sunday had more than 72,000 infections and nearly 700 deaths.

The virus has surged in recent weeks.

