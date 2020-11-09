Idaho keeps breaking new coronavirus case records
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.
That includes a record 1,403 new cases on Saturday as the pandemic’s surge sweeps the state.
The Idaho Statesman reports that Idaho’s seven-day moving average also reached an all-time high of just over 1,102 cases per day.
That’s an increase of more than 33% since Nov. 1, when it was 824 per day.
The numbers come after a state panel of medical experts asked Republican Gov. Brad Little for a statewide mask mandate last week.
Health officials worry that hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients.
