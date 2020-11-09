Jones, John Charles “Chuck”

BURLEY—John Charles “Chuck” Jones, a 72-year-old resident of Burley, returned to Heavenly Father on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him.

John was born November 30, 1947, in Boise, Idaho, to Inez Shadduck Jones and John Lewis Jones, joining a sister, Marie, soon to be followed by Judy and Bob Jones, then later joining the family was Gene Smith.

John was raised in Burley; after graduation in 1966, he joined the U.S. Navy and served proudly for six years and became a Vietnam veteran. Chuck met the love of his life, Susan Coleen Shill, at a football game and after 11 months of dating they were married August 14, 1969. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 7, 1978, and to this union were born four wonderful children: Scott, Heather, Heidi, and Hollie.

Chuck loved golf, hunting, fishing, camping and most of all, his family, which also inspired a love of genealogy. Dad could find anyone who was a family member as he would always say “You can run but you can’t hide.” Chuck also had a work ethic that he passed on to all of his children–even his girls were always his gophers and they loved every minute of it.

Dad’s love of the gospel was given to him on Christmas day 1976 when he was baptized. His devotion and love of the Lord was undeniable and he served in many capacities including the stake high council, the elder’s quorum presidency, the bishopric and the genealogy library for 24 years. Chuck also spent many years at the Pinedale Lodge, building it, taking care of it, and hosting lots of girls' camps. He loved to be at camp and enjoyed his association with the many young women he met over the years.

Chuck also worked for the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo as their electrician for at least 20 years. Mom and Dad spent many wedding anniversaries fixing the power late at night. Chuck worked for Unity Light and Power until they merged and became United Electric, making 43 years of keeping everyone’s power on no matter what time of day. He loved his job and especially the customers, from which were made many lifelong friends.

John is survived by the love of his life and his queen, Susan, of 51 years; his children, Scott (Charlie) Jones, Heather Jones, Heidi Jones, and Hollie Jones; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings, Judy (Ren-deceased) Vigh, Bob (Diana) Jones, Gene (Macie) Smith, Rozina (Gene) Rohr, Paula (Mark) Nilsson, Nola (Clint) Wyrick, Evyon (Craig) Giles, and Lynette (Jim) Bowers.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Marie Wilkinson, and Jeannie Allen.

The family would like to thank the paramedics, and especially the doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s for the care and love they had for Dad. Thank you is never going to be enough.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 4th Ward, 515 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for those who attend the viewing and funeral service.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.