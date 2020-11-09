Rock Creek Fire Protection district reacts to passing of temporary levy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A certain southern Idaho election ballot item meant the difference between laying off firefighters or allowing the Rock Creek Fire Protection District to operate with a full staff. KMVT has been following this election item since it began and heard reaction from those involved a temporary levy passed.

Being one of the many agencies that battled the Badger Fire this year, the Rock Creek Fire Protection District will now be receiving a $605,837 temporary override levy, each year for two years. If this levy had not passed, the fire protection district would have been forced to lay off firefighters. Fire Chief Aaron Zent said the levy was very important to make sure the fire district could continue to provide a professional level of service.

“That money is going to paying off keeping our firefighter here, and doing some much needed maintenance, we have cut our maintenance budget to almost non-existent the last two years,” Zent said. “We have firefighters in gear that have holes in the knees, that have holes in the arms and it’s unsafe. We have firefighters that don’t have proper fitting PPE period, so we are going to work on getting some of those issues addressed.”

The fire district told KMVT there was an outpouring of community support this election. KMVT spoke with one of those supporters Secille Griffith who said after failed past attempts for other levies, she is beyond happy this one passed.

“You know you need them, and that town is growing it is growing really fast and Hansen and Murtaugh they go all over, and they have been to other fires, you know, the big fires too, but they are good guys all of them not just one or two of them but all of them,” Griffith said.

The fire district responds to about 14,000 calls a year with a team of seven paid firefighters and 25 volunteers.

“We had a lot of support from the community," Zent said, "and I would like to just thank the community for their support. Without the community support, we would not be in the position we are in now.”

