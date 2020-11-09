GOODING—The youngest son of Augustin Sabala and Claudia Ascuena Sabala, Dean was born in Gooding in 1956 and raised on the family farm. He graduated from Gooding High School in 1974 and attended the CSI Diesel Mechanics Program. He bought a farm and in 1977 married Susan Dobbel; the happy couple soon grew into a happy family with the births of sons Dan and Joe.

In addition to farming, Dean worked for the Gooding Highway District #1 for 36 years and retired in 2012 as the Superintendent of Highways.

He served as a volunteer Firefighter and First Responder with the Gooding Fire Department for over 33 years, and attained the ranks of Captain, Assistant Chief and Safety Officer during the course of his service.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

Dean enjoyed being with family, friends and spending quiet times with God. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on November 7, 2020.

He will be deeply missed by his wife – Susan; sons – Dan Sabala and Joe Sabala; grandchildren – T.J. Sabala and Aly Huber; brothers – Nick (Shirley) Sabala, Frank (Ricki) Sabala, Ray (Arlene) Sabala, John (Sandy) Sabala; sister – Julia Spackman; and many, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dean will be laid to rest in the Elmwood Cemetery during a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a memorial contribution to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, the Gooding Chapter of F.F.A. or the Gooding Fire Department.

Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.