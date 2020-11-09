Advertisement

Sabala, Dean

November 7, 2020, age 64
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING—The youngest son of Augustin Sabala and Claudia Ascuena Sabala, Dean was born in Gooding in 1956 and raised on the family farm.  He graduated from Gooding High School in 1974 and attended the CSI Diesel Mechanics Program.  He bought a farm and in 1977 married Susan Dobbel; the happy couple soon grew into a happy family with the births of sons Dan and Joe.

In addition to farming, Dean worked for the Gooding Highway District #1 for 36 years and retired in 2012 as the Superintendent of Highways.

He served as a volunteer Firefighter and First Responder with the Gooding Fire Department for over 33 years, and attained the ranks of Captain, Assistant Chief and Safety Officer during the course of his service.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

Dean enjoyed being with family, friends and spending quiet times with God.  He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on November 7, 2020.

He will be deeply missed by his wife – Susan; sons – Dan Sabala and Joe Sabala; grandchildren – T.J. Sabala and Aly Huber; brothers – Nick (Shirley) Sabala, Frank (Ricki) Sabala, Ray (Arlene) Sabala, John (Sandy) Sabala; sister – Julia Spackman; and many, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dean will be laid to rest in the Elmwood Cemetery during a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a memorial contribution to St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, the Gooding Chapter of F.F.A. or the Gooding Fire Department.

Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Most Read

The meeting is on November 9th, at 5:00 P.M.
Twin Falls City Council to vote on mask mandate at Monday’s city council meeting
Payne was cooperative as Troopers took her into custody immediately following the incident
Woman arrested during protest at Idaho Statehouse
President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation in victory speech and says he's humbled by the...
Twin Falls Democrats and Republicans react to Biden-Harris win
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

John Charles “Chuck” Jones, a 72-year-old resident of Burley, returned to Heavenly Father on...
Jones, John Charles “Chuck”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ballard, Ronald
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Silcott, Richard Ray
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Kennison, Shanna Lynn