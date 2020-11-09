Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, November 9, 2020

There are going to be some isolated snow showers around today and a quick coating of snow accumulation is possible in locations that do see some of this snow. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies today in the Wood River Valley and decreasing clouds today in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be cold and breezy today as high temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the night with a few isolated snow showers around after midnight as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers as that storm system continues to get closer to our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night as this storm system works its way through our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most locations between tomorrow morning and Wednesday evening, and most of this snow accumulation is going to occur tomorrow night.

It is also going to continue to be cold tomorrow and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to continue to be breezy tomorrow and Wednesday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday is then going to be the nicest day of this week as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and just a light breeze. It is also going to continue to be cold/chilly on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as multiple storm systems pass through our area. For these three days, the precipitation is primarily going to be in the form of snow in locations with an elevation greater than 6000 feet, while locations with an elevation less than 6000 feet are going see a mix of rain and snow, with snow favored at night and during the morning, and rain favored during the afternoon. It is also going to be breezy and chilly on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around, mainly during the morning. A coating of snow accumulation is possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: West 10-20 mph. High: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. A coating of snow accumulation is possible. Cold. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 31

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around after midnight. A coating of snow accumulation is possible. Cold. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and cold. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cold. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Cold. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Cold. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 18

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 (VETERANS DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the morning. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and cold. High: 37 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 33 Low: 8

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Chilly. High: 41 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. High: 33 Low: 17

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Chilly and a little breezy. High: 42 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 35 Low: 23

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy and chilly. High: 42 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Breezy and cold. High: 35 Low: 18

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy and chilly. High: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold. High: 36

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.