Top equestrian athlete visits Southern Idaho for trick riding clinic

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Madison McDonald is one of the top equestrian athletes in North America. She has more than 20 years under her belt as a professional trick rider performing at world-renown events and rodeos in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Canadian native said she got the itch for the performance life when she attended the Calgary Stampede at the age of four years old, and she immediately told her parents afterward what she wanted to do with her life.

“They were like every parent, skeptical, ‘you want to hang upside down on a horse’,” McDonald said.

The professional performer said her mom produced Wild West shows for the Calgary Stampede since she can remember, and at the shows, there were two things that caught her attention: trick riding and barrel racing.

McDonald said her mom had a connection because she had the job at the Calgary Stampede, and her mom was able to bring a trick rider out of retirement to start teaching her when she was just six years old.

She said for her trick riding is an incredible thrill, because she can hear and feel the crowd with every trick that she performs.

“Because the crowd instantly goes.' uuuugh, what happened, did she fall off,' and it just gives that kind of suspense to it,” McDonald said.

Now she is teaching what she has learned over the years to the next generation of female riders. For the last nine years, she has been teaching classes and tricks riding clinics across the United States, and McDonald said she has had more time to teach this year because many of her events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

“I have had a lot of happy people because I am finally able to spend the time with girls that I would like to and travel a lot,” said McDonald. “For me to have this many clinics in the Fall usually doesn’t happen. I usually only plan two to three”.

She said she has already had six trick riding clinics this Fall, and this weekend in Jerome she had a clinic with a group of young girls on Saturday and Sunday. At the clinic, she taught the young girls more than a half dozen tricks like a horn spin, scissors, death drag, and a liberty stand.

“It’s very dangerous. We always say it is not something you take light-heartedly,” said McDonald. “I tell the girls right at the start we are strapping ourselves on a 1000 pound animal”.

She said she brings the girls along slowly from practicing on a barrel with a saddle to slow gallop on a horse. For beginners and professionals, trick riding can be a little painful, but McDonald jokingly said the pain is a little bit more obvious as someone gets older.

“Every trick kinda has its different feel. I will be honest. We(trick riders) are not always smiling genuinely. Sometimes there’s a lot of pain behind it,” said McDonald with a laugh.

She said trick riding has put some wear and tear on her body over the years, McDonald said she has had some problems with her knee from hanging off the horse, and some lower back pain, but she surprisingly said the pain in her lower back is worse when she takes time off from riding.

McDonald said the girls who usually attend her clinics are between the ages of 6 to 20, and she will occasionally get some scattered women between the ages of 20 to 40. She said some get into it just for fun, but others want to pursue a professional career.

“They are intrigued by it. It’s something that is different. It is not offered. There are a lot of TV shows that have come out with trick riding, so it has totally opened up the door for a lot of girls,” McDonald said.

She said for some girls it takes years to get down the tricks, but for others, it can take two to three months if they have a horse of their own to practice with. On Sunday afternoon nine-year-old Ainsley Brice of Heyburn seemed to be picking up the tricks pretty fast, and she said she wants to be a professional performer like Madison.

“Because then I can get money,” she said with a laugh and smile that also amused her mother.

McDonald said she does occasionally get some male clients, and she wishes she had more because boys generally do different tricks than the girls. However, at the end of the day, McDonald said she gets a big thrill out of teaching, and like riding it’s something she has always wanted to do.

“It’s funny because I wanted to be a school teacher,” said McDonald. “I always loved teaching. My husband was like ‘why go to be a school teacher’ when I could teach this, and this is what I eat, sleep, breathe, and do all the time”.

Anyone interested in learning more about Madison McDonald and her clinics can go to https://www.magicinmotions.com/.

